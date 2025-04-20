Menu Explore
Flight attendant sexual assault case: Accused watched porn before crime, say police

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Apr 20, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The accused hospital staffer arrested in flight steward sexual assault case watched porn videos before and after committing the crime, Gurugram police said here on Saturday.

The accused, Deepak (25), a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, was arrested on Friday by the special investigation team constituted in this case. (HT File)
This is confirmed by the search history of the accused’s mobile phone, they said and added that he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused, Deepak (25), a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, was arrested on Friday by the special investigation team constituted in this case. He allegedly carried out digital rape on a 46-year-old flight attendant in the ICU room of Medanta Hospital on April 6. Police said that he had been working as a technician in the hospital for the last five months.He has confessed to the crime, police claimed on Friday. The accused was identified after police questioned hospital staff, including the doctors, and examined footage from 800 CCTV cameras, police said.

