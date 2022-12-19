Follow solid waste mgmt rules or face fine, Ludhiana MC tells hotel, marriage palace owners

Taking strict note of solid waste management violations by bulk generators, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with members of Ludhiana Marriage Palace Welfare Association and Hotel and Restaurant Association at the civic body’s Zone-D office on Monday.

Owners of establishments in the city were directed to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, to avoid facing fine of up to ₹5,000 per day.

As per the rules, establishments generating 100kg or more waste per day are categorised as bulk generators and they are responsible for disposing of the garbage themselves. Wet waste can be disposed through composting, while dry waste can either be recycled or handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.

President of the Marriage Palace Welfare Association Amarjit Singh Sant and general secretary Gurpreet Singh stated at the meeting that mostly wet waste is generated during events and they are already handing it over to piggery owners and gaushalas. No wet waste is being dumped at MC dump sites, they said.

Aggarwal directed them to submit agreements between owners of marriage palace and piggery and gaushala owners for lifting of wet waste.

“Also, owners should maintain a record of quantity of waste being lifted and submit it with MC regularly. These rules are also applicable fore caterers, tent house owners etc and notices regarding the same will also be issued to them in a few days,” Aggarwal said.

“If owners of marriage palaces and hotels still fail to comply with solid waste management rules, MC will shortly begin a challan drive and hefty penalties will be imposed on violators,” Aggarwal added.