Former BJP MLA from Assandh joins Congress

Former BJP MLA from Assandh Bakshish Singh Virk on Tuesday quit the party and joined Congress in presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said, “Virk’s joining will give the party an edge not only in Assandh assembly constituency but also in other assembly constituencies of the state.”

Hooda said that INLD, JJP and HLP are the B team of BJP. “Their jugalbandi has become public in Sirsa. All the opposition parties of Congress are helping each other. These parties have also distributed tickets accordingly and are now doing the drama of withdrawing nominations,” he said.