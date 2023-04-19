J&K’s heritage being replaced in the name of Smart City project, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that traditional heritage and architecture is being replaced in the name of Smart City project. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister CM Mehbooba Mufti said the UT’s traditional heritage and architecture was being replaced in the name of Smart City project. (HT File)

Mufti also alleged that motorable roads are being reduced which is causing harrowing inconvenience to the people.

“Excavating half of Srinagar for a ‘Smart City’ by reducing motorable roads to increase pedestrian paths isn’t just causing harrowing inconvenience. It also comes at the cost of aesthetics,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, while posting some pictures of projects related to Smart city on social media.

Mufti while questioning the works undertaken under the project said traditional aesthetics of the city is being destroyed.

“Traditional & heritage style of architecture & planning is being replaced by hideous tiles seen in public toilets.Sad to see beautiful divarstones demolished to make way for tacky & distasteful planning. Urban landscaping can be done without destroying our traditional aesthetics,” she said in another tweet.

Dozens of developmental projects are underway across the city and government wants to finish these project by the end of this month especially before the G20 meeting which is being held from May 22 to 24.

Even a new look is being given to the Lalchowk business nerve centre and historical Poloview market. A cycle trek is being laid across the city. Also new look is being given to the historical clock tower that has one of biggest land marks in the city. Many businessmen however complained that existing roads are narrowed down.

Kashmir divisional commissioner (DC) Vijay Kumar Bidhuri had directed all officials and contractors to complete work within the deadlines during a high level meeting held to take review of works completed, and ongoing works under G-20 Summit on Tuesday. “The DC said the works are for the people and should be completed at an earliest for their convenience and sought feedback from the participants regarding the needs and requirements vis--a-vis meeting completion of deadlines.”

“A 10-day deadline has been set for most works including concrete works, footpaths, tiling works, drainage works, underground works, landscaping and turfing that are still going on including the Blacktopping works and installation of signages,” an official spokesperson said.