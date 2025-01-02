Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Garhi joins AAP

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 02, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party and assured him of AAP’s dedication to social justice and inclusive governance, said an AAP statement here.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s former Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters on Wednesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s former Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters on Wednesday.
Bahujan Samaj Party’s former Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters on Wednesday.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party and assured him of AAP’s dedication to social justice and inclusive governance, said an AAP statement here. Along with Garhi, former general secretary of Punjab BSP Jaspreet Singh also joined the AAP, the statement said.

Welcoming Garhi into the party fold, Mann said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is dedicated to carrying forward the ideals of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar and (BSP founder) Kanshi Ram ji. Together, we will ensure justice, equality and opportunities for every section of society.” The BSP had expelled Garhi in November on the charge of indiscipline, a party statement had then said.

Garhi reflected on his political journey and the circumstances leading to his decision to join AAP.

“For the past two months, I remained silent about the decision taken by my previous party. I hoped they would introspect and correct their mistakes.

“I felt betrayed and felt as if my political assassination had been carried out along with the sidelining of many leaders who stood with Kanshi Ram Ji,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On