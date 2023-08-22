News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: PSPCL’s ex-SDO shot dead by 3 bike-borne men in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 22, 2023 01:02 AM IST

A former sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was shot dead by three bike-borne unidentified persons at his confectionery shop situated in Bhalla Colony in the Chheharta area of Amritsar, on Monday, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk and other officials reached the spot and started an investigation. (HT Photo)
The deceased’s wife Sneh Lata, who is a teacher, told the police that three unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and tried to snatch money from the cash box.

“The accused pretended as customers tried to snatch the money from the cash box. When my husband resisted, one of them took out a pistol and opened fire at him. After opening fire, the accused fled from the spot. My husband got injured and was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” said the deceased’s wife said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk and other officials reached the spot and started the investigation.

The ADCP said their preliminary investigation has found that two of the bike-borne men had entered the shop while the third was waiting outside. “Our teams are working to ascertain the identity of the accused. Preliminary, it appears to that the victim was killed during an attempted robbery,” he said.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chheharta police station against three unknown persons.

Sign out