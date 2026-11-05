Four held with 23kg heroin in Amritsar

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested four suspected drug traffickers and confiscated 23.5 kilograms of heroin and an illegal firearm across three separate operations conducted over 24 hours, officials said. The consignment was transported via a Pakistani drone, officials privy to the probe said. (HT File)

The largest seizure was recorded within the jurisdiction of the Lopoke police station, where officers, acting on a tip-off and coordinating with the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing, intercepted a cross-border smuggling syndicate.

Authorities laid a trap near Saidpur village and arrested Sukhmanpreet Singh of Lodhi Gujjar village, recovering 13 kg of heroin and a pistol with a magazine. The consignment was transported via a Pakistani drone, officials privy to the probe said.

In a separate operation, the Gharinda police intercepted a motorcycle on GT Road, near a government horticulture nursery, and arrested two suspects from Tarn Taran’s Panjwar village. The suspects were identified as Gurcharan Singh and Bikramjit Singh, and police seized 10 kg of heroin from their possession.

The third operation near the Attari bypass led to the arrest of Rahul Singh, a local resident, who was allegedly attempting to discard a concealed package. Field testing with a chemical detection kit confirmed the recovery of 500 grams of heroin from the suspect, officials said.

The police have registered three separate first information reports (FIRs) under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigators are currently tracing the forward and backward linkages of the suspects to dismantle the broader network connecting them to Pakistan-based operatives, police said.