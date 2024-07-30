Four killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop in Sopore

Four persons were killed in a mysterious blast at a shop of a scrap dealer in the Sopore town on Monday, officials said here. The dead civilians have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo (40), Azam Ashraf Mir (20), Mohammad Azhar (25), and Adil Rashid Bhat (23), all scrap dealers. (Representational image)

As per reports, the scrap dealer from Sherbagh had received a consignment from Ladakh and as the vehicle was being unloaded, a mysterious blast took place near the truck that left two people dead and two others injured, officials said adding, the injured were rushed a hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The exact nature and cause of the explosion was not immediately known. A team of forensic experts has been rushed to the site, the officials added.

Pall of gloom descended in the locality as all four were laid to rest at Sherbagh colony on the outskirts of Sopore town.

SP Sopore Diya D said that the bomb disposal squad has been engaged in the sanitisation of the area. “The scrap vehicle had come from Ladakh and was being unloaded when this incident took place, which left four people dead. The case has been registered and investigation is on,” the SP said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari sought an investigation of the blast. “Our hearts are heavy with grief following the tragic blast in Shair Colony, Sopore, leaving four persons dead, among whom include Nazir Ahmad Nadroo, Azam Ashraf Mir, Adil Rashid Bhat and Azharuddin Fafoo. Our deepest condolences to their families during this incredibly difficult time. May the departed souls rest in peace. We stand with the community as authorities investigate this heart-wrenching incident,” Bukhari said. (With inputs from Agencies)