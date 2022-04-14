Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra

Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday.

The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.

The deceased were identified as Singi Ram and Budhi Singh, while the injured Lachhi Devi and Birmu Devi were admitted to a hospital at Bakloh cantonment. The victims were members of a family from Bhageikothi in the remote the Churah subdivision of the district. They were returning from Haridwar after immersing the ashes of kin.

Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case was registered.

2 killed in Kangra

In another mishap, two youth were killed and two seriously injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a 100-metre gorge at Kanol village in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra, about 44 km from the district headquarters Dharamshala.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek Kumar (30) of Rulehar village in Shahpur subdivision and Ajay Kumar (32) hailing from Bhuthvan village in Sinhuta tehsil of Chowari subdivision of Chamba district.

Injured Brij Lal and Sandeep have been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said the youth had gone to attend a function at their relative’s place in Salli village.

The accident took place at 4 am when they were returning home. Villagers informed the police after noticing a light in the gorge after which a rescue operation was launched.

One of the victims died on the spot while the other succumbed to the injuries at the RPGMC.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.