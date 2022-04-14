Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra
Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday.
The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.
The deceased were identified as Singi Ram and Budhi Singh, while the injured Lachhi Devi and Birmu Devi were admitted to a hospital at Bakloh cantonment. The victims were members of a family from Bhageikothi in the remote the Churah subdivision of the district. They were returning from Haridwar after immersing the ashes of kin.
Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case was registered.
2 killed in Kangra
In another mishap, two youth were killed and two seriously injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a 100-metre gorge at Kanol village in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra, about 44 km from the district headquarters Dharamshala.
The deceased have been identified as Vivek Kumar (30) of Rulehar village in Shahpur subdivision and Ajay Kumar (32) hailing from Bhuthvan village in Sinhuta tehsil of Chowari subdivision of Chamba district.
Injured Brij Lal and Sandeep have been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, where their condition is stated to be critical.
Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said the youth had gone to attend a function at their relative’s place in Salli village.
The accident took place at 4 am when they were returning home. Villagers informed the police after noticing a light in the gorge after which a rescue operation was launched.
One of the victims died on the spot while the other succumbed to the injuries at the RPGMC.
The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.
12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling. Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students.
Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal
A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday. The quake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4.58am. The epicentre was 19km deep near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km south-southeast of Dharamshala town. No loss of life or damage to property was reported. A tremor of 2.6-magnitude had jolted Mandi district on March 23, followed by another measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Kangra on March 24.
Chandigarh: 4-day masters badminton tournament to begin today
Shuttlers Badminton Club under the aegis of Chandigarh Badminton Association will be hosting the four-day Masters All India Badminton Tournament from Thursday at Sector 38 Sports Complex. “The response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 entries and 500 players including ex- Olympians and international players set to take part,” said secretary of Chandigarh Badminton Association, Surinder Mahajan.
From parlour to animal husbandry, government loans enabling Haryana women become self-sufficient
Having lost Devi's husband Pawan Kumar in 2018, 45-year-old a mother of two daughters, Shimla Devi, was left with no other option but to start working as a labourer in her native Tandwal village. To improve her living conditions, Devi later started making mats at the village with the help of a ₹20,000 loan from a self-help group under Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Aarti Samuh.
PU to award 1,100 PhD degrees at annual convocation on May 6
Around 1,100 PhD scholars will be awarded doctorate degrees at Panjab University's (PU) 69th annual convocation on May 6. This includes all PhD degrees notified since the last convocation in 2019, when 493 degrees were awarded. The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh. At the 68th annual convocation, held on April 28, 2019, a total of 1,020 students had received their degrees.
