Free vaccine for above 18 beneficiaries at govt facilities in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said Covid vaccine will be provided free of cost to above 18 citizens at government health facilities in state from May 1.

Khattar, who was presiding over a meeting of state-level Covid monitoring committee, said registration for 18 plus vaccination will start from April 28. The CM said the state government will append ₹880 crore on vaccine administration to the beneficiaries.

Khattar said people will have to pay for inoculation at private hospitals. He said that gathering at any social and family event has now been fixed at 50 persons, while at cremations it will be 20 persons.

He said that in view of spurt in Covid cases, an appeal will be made to corporate houses to bear expenses for getting their workforce vaccinated.

The CM said that number of beds has been increased at hospitals across state and directions have been given to make an arrangement of about 1,000 oxygen beds at PGIMS, Rohtak, and 1,250 oxygen beds at other hospitals of medical colleges.

Private hospitals have also been directed to reserve up to 50% beds for Covid patients. The OPD timings at government hospitals have been restricted so that priority can be given to Covid patients, he said.

The CM said work from home will be encouraged at all government departments. Apart from this, in departments where office work can be handled from home, the employees have been directed to work from home.

At high-risk districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonepat, private offices have been asked to ensure that maximum employees work from home.

Khattar said all DCs have been authorised to take other decisions including imposing Section 144 as per requirement, fixing minimum number of employees in government offices located in their respective districts, creating containment zones, and ensuring that there is no overcrowding.

Khattar said ACS (power) PK Das has been appointed as state nodal officer to monitor the situation at hospitals across state.

State home and health minister Anil Vij said directions were issued to officers concerned regarding reactivation of plasma bank. Vij said a request has been made to the central government to increase the state’s quota of medical oxygen to 200 MT.