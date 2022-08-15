‘Freedom from pollution’ protest: Shift dairies away from Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah, says PAC
Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya (rejuvenated Buddha Nullah) held a ‘freedom from pollution’ protest on Sunday demanding that dairy complexes near the rivulet be relocated, instead of setting up effluent treatment plants (ETPs).
PAC member Colonel CM Lakhanpal said protests will be staged across Punjab to draw attention to the different sources of pollution in the state. “In Ludhiana, the protest started from Dhanansu village on the bank of the Buddha Nullah, and culminated at the dairy ETPs on Tajpur Road.
Colonel JS Gill, who is a member of the Buddha Dariya Task Force, said, “Dairy waste cannot be treated in ETPs.The proposal has been opposed by many experts, including former IAS officer KS Pannu, who was former chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and convener of the Buddha Dariya Task Force. The government should not allow bureaucrats without a technical background to take such an important decision and should heed to the advice of independent experts and scientists.”
Claiming that ETPs will jeopardise the ₹840 crore Buddha Dariya rejuvenation project, Jaskirat Singh of PAC said, “Work to set up the ETPs should be stopped immediately, and dairies should be relocated to surrounding villages instead.”
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
