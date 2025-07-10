Freight train engine derails due to mudslide after rain near Lakhanpur in Jammu

The engine of a freight train headed for Jammu from Punjab derailed after a mudslide due to heavy rain near Lakhanpur in Kathua district on Thursday morning, officials said. A portion of the Lakhanpur-Jagatpur link road that was washed away after heavy rain in the Jammu region on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

There was no casualty.

“Rain triggered the mudslide, causing the derailment of the engine near Lakhanpur around 7am,” a railway official said, adding the track had been inundated, blocking traffic for more than two hours.

“Soon after the incident, railway officials reached the spot along with equipment and put rail services back on track,” he said.

A man waits along the freight train that was held up for two hours after a rain-triggered mudslide led to its engine derailing near Lakhanpur on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Five passenger trains to Jammu were delayed by over two hours as they had to be stopped at Pathankot and Sujanpur stations till the track was cleared. Traffic on the route resumed at 9.30am.

A part of the Lakhanpur-Jagatpur link road in Jammu district was washed away in the heavy rain.

Kathua has received 174.8mm of rainfall, while Samba has got 96mm and Jammu 37.7mm since Wednesday afternoon.