Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Freight train engine derails due to mudslide after rain near Lakhanpur in Jammu

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 12:14 PM IST

While rail services on the route resumed after two hours, a portion of Lakhanpur-Jagatpur link road was washed away.

The engine of a freight train headed for Jammu from Punjab derailed after a mudslide due to heavy rain near Lakhanpur in Kathua district on Thursday morning, officials said.

A portion of the Lakhanpur-Jagatpur link road that was washed away after heavy rain in the Jammu region on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
A portion of the Lakhanpur-Jagatpur link road that was washed away after heavy rain in the Jammu region on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

There was no casualty.

“Rain triggered the mudslide, causing the derailment of the engine near Lakhanpur around 7am,” a railway official said, adding the track had been inundated, blocking traffic for more than two hours.

“Soon after the incident, railway officials reached the spot along with equipment and put rail services back on track,” he said.

A man waits along the freight train that was held up for two hours after a rain-triggered mudslide led to its engine derailing near Lakhanpur on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
A man waits along the freight train that was held up for two hours after a rain-triggered mudslide led to its engine derailing near Lakhanpur on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Five passenger trains to Jammu were delayed by over two hours as they had to be stopped at Pathankot and Sujanpur stations till the track was cleared. Traffic on the route resumed at 9.30am.

A part of the Lakhanpur-Jagatpur link road in Jammu district was washed away in the heavy rain.

Kathua has received 174.8mm of rainfall, while Samba has got 96mm and Jammu 37.7mm since Wednesday afternoon.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Freight train engine derails due to mudslide after rain near Lakhanpur in Jammu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On