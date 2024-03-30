 Fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley - Hindustan Times
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 31, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, received fresh snowfall during the night

Many higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, the MeT officials said on Saturday.

The Pahalgam tourist resort, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, received about three inches of fresh snowfall. (HT File)
The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, received fresh snowfall during the night, they said.

The Pahalgam tourist resort, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, received about three inches of fresh snowfall. Some other areas, including Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipura district, also received fresh snowfall, they said.

There was snowfall in the Drass town, along the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ladakh Union Territory as well, they added.

The plains of the Kashmir Valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains which continued till morning, the officials said.

The India Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or snow (in higher reaches) at most places with heavy rain or snow at isolated places during the night.

There is a possibility of intermittent light rain or snow at a few places on Sunday, after which the weather is likely to stay dry till April 5, they said.

