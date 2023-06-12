Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain likely from June 13 in Chandigarh

Rain likely from June 13 in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2023 01:43 AM IST

As per India meteorological department (IMD) officials, no rain was recorded on Sunday and there is no prediction of rain on Monday also

The maximum temperature dropped down three notches due to cloudy weather on Sunday as a fresh western disturbance (WD) has started to affect the region. Rain is likely in the city from Tuesday onwards and can continue up to Friday.

The maximum temperature dropped down three notches due to cloudy weather on Sunday as a fresh western disturbance (WD) has started to affect the region. (Keshav Singh/HT)
As per India meteorological department (IMD) officials, no rain was recorded on Sunday and there is no prediction of rain on Monday also. However, light to moderate rain is likely from Wednesday onwards. The temperature is unlikely to cross 40°C during this.

The maximum temperature fell from 40.4°C on Saturday to 37°C on Sunday. At 26°C, the minimum temperature remained the same on Saturday and Sunday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.

