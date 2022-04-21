Gang of robbers busted in Goindwal Sahib, three held
TARN TARAN
Police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members during a raid at Dyalpur Thala village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. Four other members of the gang managed to flee, said the police.
Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Rooriwala village, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, of Tanda village and Manpreet Singh, alias Money, of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran. The police have also recovered a stolen Toyota Innova, a country made pistol of .315 bore along with three live rounds and two sharp-edged weapons.
Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Chohla Sahib, Harmanpreet Singh, alias Dana, of Gharka village, Sukhraj Singh and Jagroop Singh of Jalloke village managed to give police the slip.
Police said the gang members were nabbed when they were planning to commit a robbery on a road at Dyalpur Thala village, which leads to Chohla Sahib.
Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the accused were active in the area for the last a few days. “Following a tip-off, a police team was sent to conduct a raid and nab them. Efforts are on to arrest the other four accused,” he added.
The SSP said the gang members are facing several cases of robbery and attempt to murder. The gang was involved in recent robberies at Sarhali Kalan village from where they looted lakhs of rupees at gunpoint from chemist shops.
A case has been registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station.
