Gangsters clash over TV remote in Nabha jail, 1 hurt

As per information, four gangsters – Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Ferozepur, Jaspreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Chamkaur Singh, all belonging to the ‘Bambiha gang’, got into an altercation over the channel playing on TV.

While Happy wanted to watch the live telecast from Hemkund Sahib, a revered gurdwara in Uttarakhand, the others wanted to listen to Punjabi songs.

The matter soon escalated with the other gangsters attacking Happy with a spoon and a kada, inflicting a deep cut on his nose.

He was rushed to the Nabha civil hospital, where doctors recommended consultation of a surgeon as the wound ran deep. However, due to the absence of a surgeon, jail authorities referred him to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, a tertiary healthcare institute, for further treatment.

Jail superintendent Inderjit Singh Kahlon said all the inmates involved were co-accused in various criminal cases, including murder, and have been lodged in jail for several years.

“They are old associates, so the injured inmate refused to file any formal complaint or seek action against the attackers. However, we have informed the police about the incident from our end,” he added.