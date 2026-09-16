Gen-Z has historic opportunity to build developed India by 2047: Shekhawat

Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday called upon the country’s Gen-Z to contribute towards building a developed India by 2047, saying the present generation has a historic opportunity that future generations will not have. He was addressing students after inaugurating the office of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Ankit Bidhan at the PU Convention Centre during a cultural programme organised by ABVP. Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaking after inaugurating the office of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Ankit Bidhan at the PU Convention Centre during a cultural programme organised by ABVP. (HT File)

Drawing a parallel with the generation of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Shekhawat said while the youth of that era fought for India’s independence, today’s youth has the responsibility of transforming the country into a developed nation. “Those born in 2047 will inherit a developed India, but the credit for building it will belong to the present generation,” he said.

Recalling his own student politics days, the Union minister said his 34-year public life journey began with experiences gained through student activism. He added that he attended the event not merely as a Union minister but as an ABVP worker, describing the programme as a “refresher course” for himself.

Shekhawat also said a student leader should represent the concerns of fellow students rather than merely hold an office. He urged that the newly inaugurated students’ council office become a centre for dialogue among students, teachers, employees and society.

ABVP national general secretary Dr Virendra Solanki, student leaders, university staff and students were also present.