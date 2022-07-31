Ghai takes over as Punjab AG; to expedite disposal rate

: Senior advocate and criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai on Saturday took over as Punjab’s advocate general (AG), fifth in the last 10 months.

He assumed charge hours after notification on his appointment was issued by the state government.

The appointment comes at a time when the list of law officers to be appointed in the AG office is to be finalised. The state had in March extended the contractual term of the existing law officers. The process of appointing the law officers was initiated soon after. But the list has so far not been finalised.

Outgoing AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, who was appointed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in March, reportedly resigned on July 19 following differences over selection of law officers, among other issues. He had cited “personal reasons” for the same in his resignation letter made public by him on July 26.

“Government is working towards a corruption-free state and I would try to ensure the continuation of the ideology in the legal system,” Ghai said, adding that he would soon issue instructions against seeking adjournments before court, unless necessitated by compelling circumstances.

“Proper coordination between the government functionaries and state law officers would be ensured. The top priority would be to take steps for bringing down the pendency of cases and increase disposal rate,” he said.

Various Sikh organisations and political parties had criticised the AAP’s decision to appoint Ghai, stating that he had defended Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege cases before the court. Hence, the appointment should not be made. The delay in notification was also being attributed to this reason. However, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on July 28 dismissed the speculation over the delay and said that Ghai would take over soon.

The son of noted criminal lawyer, late RS Ghai, 62-year-old Vinod Ghai is considered one of the top criminal lawyers at the Bar. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012. Ghai is the fifth lawyer appointed as AG in Punjab in the last 10 months. Former AG Atul Nanda had resigned in September 2021 after the ouster of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister. In quick succession, the Charanjit Singh Channi government appointed APS Deol and then DS Patwalia, who resigned after the Congress lost to the AAP in the February assembly elections. ENDS