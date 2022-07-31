Ghai takes over as Punjab AG; to expedite disposal rate
: Senior advocate and criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai on Saturday took over as Punjab’s advocate general (AG), fifth in the last 10 months.
He assumed charge hours after notification on his appointment was issued by the state government.
The appointment comes at a time when the list of law officers to be appointed in the AG office is to be finalised. The state had in March extended the contractual term of the existing law officers. The process of appointing the law officers was initiated soon after. But the list has so far not been finalised.
Outgoing AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, who was appointed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in March, reportedly resigned on July 19 following differences over selection of law officers, among other issues. He had cited “personal reasons” for the same in his resignation letter made public by him on July 26.
“Government is working towards a corruption-free state and I would try to ensure the continuation of the ideology in the legal system,” Ghai said, adding that he would soon issue instructions against seeking adjournments before court, unless necessitated by compelling circumstances.
“Proper coordination between the government functionaries and state law officers would be ensured. The top priority would be to take steps for bringing down the pendency of cases and increase disposal rate,” he said.
Various Sikh organisations and political parties had criticised the AAP’s decision to appoint Ghai, stating that he had defended Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege cases before the court. Hence, the appointment should not be made. The delay in notification was also being attributed to this reason. However, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on July 28 dismissed the speculation over the delay and said that Ghai would take over soon.
The son of noted criminal lawyer, late RS Ghai, 62-year-old Vinod Ghai is considered one of the top criminal lawyers at the Bar. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012. Ghai is the fifth lawyer appointed as AG in Punjab in the last 10 months. Former AG Atul Nanda had resigned in September 2021 after the ouster of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister. In quick succession, the Charanjit Singh Channi government appointed APS Deol and then DS Patwalia, who resigned after the Congress lost to the AAP in the February assembly elections. ENDS
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
