GI tag sought for shikara, Kashmir willow bat

Kashmir is seeking geographical indication (GI) tagging under intellectual property rights for five of its crafts, some of which are also its cultural markers.

The government said that it was seeking GI registration of Kashmir Namda and Gabba (two types of Valley-specific woollen rugs), Wagguv (mat made of reed and paddy straw), Shikara (pleasure boats on Dal Lake), and Kashmir Willow bat.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations(DIPR) in a statement said that the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar held a detailed discussion on Saturday with the authorities of Intellectual Property India (IPI) at Chennai to speed up the process of GI registration of these five crafts.

“The dossier for registration of these crafts has already been submitted to the Intellectual Property India, Chennai, which is the apex level organisation for the registration and better protection of geographical indications relating to goods in India,” the DIPR said.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. The qualities, characteristics or reputation of the product should be essentially due to the place of origin.

The discussions were also held regarding GI submission of three more products of Valley including copperware, willow wicker and chain stitch crafts of the Valley which are already under consideration of the department for GI registration.

“Geographical indication tagging has acquired a greater significance ever since the focus has shifted towards Vocal for Local,” the government said.

Seven handicrafts made in Kashmir have already been given GI tagging by the body. They include Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozni, Paper-Machie, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, and Hand Knotted Carpets crafts.

The government says it has pushed the demand for production and sale of these products.