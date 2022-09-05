GI tag sought for shikara, Kashmir willow bat
Government said that it was seeking GI registration of Kashmir Namda and Gabba (two types of Valley-specific woollen rugs), Wagguv (mat made of reed and paddy straw), Shikara and Kashmir willow bat
Kashmir is seeking geographical indication (GI) tagging under intellectual property rights for five of its crafts, some of which are also its cultural markers.
The government said that it was seeking GI registration of Kashmir Namda and Gabba (two types of Valley-specific woollen rugs), Wagguv (mat made of reed and paddy straw), Shikara (pleasure boats on Dal Lake), and Kashmir Willow bat.
The Directorate of Information and Public Relations(DIPR) in a statement said that the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar held a detailed discussion on Saturday with the authorities of Intellectual Property India (IPI) at Chennai to speed up the process of GI registration of these five crafts.
“The dossier for registration of these crafts has already been submitted to the Intellectual Property India, Chennai, which is the apex level organisation for the registration and better protection of geographical indications relating to goods in India,” the DIPR said.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. The qualities, characteristics or reputation of the product should be essentially due to the place of origin.
The discussions were also held regarding GI submission of three more products of Valley including copperware, willow wicker and chain stitch crafts of the Valley which are already under consideration of the department for GI registration.
“Geographical indication tagging has acquired a greater significance ever since the focus has shifted towards Vocal for Local,” the government said.
Seven handicrafts made in Kashmir have already been given GI tagging by the body. They include Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozni, Paper-Machie, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, and Hand Knotted Carpets crafts.
The government says it has pushed the demand for production and sale of these products.
2 held with foreign currency worth c33 lakh at Amritsar airport
The Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday arrested two passengers for illegally carrying foreign currency worth ₹33 lakh at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, said the officials on Sunday. In a press release, the officials said that the passengers, who are Indian nationals, were departing to Dubai by Air India flight no IX 191 from the airport and were intercepted by CISF and handed over to customs officers.
Tycoon and ex-Tata boss Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash
Mumbai: Business leader and former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, died in a car accident on Sunday afternoon when he was on his way back to Mumbai from Parsi pilgrim town of Udvada. The four of them had gone to the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada, confirmed the high priest of Udvada, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor.
More than 5500 candidates take NDA exam in Punjab
A total of 5,696 candidates appeared in the National Defence Academy examination conducted in 14 centres in various schools and colleges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Only 1,738 females took the exam, as opposed to 3,958 males. After the Supreme Court's landmark judgement on August 18, 2021, which opened the doors of NDA for women cadets, the females outnumbered men in the exam held in November last year.
Now, government file covers to raise awareness against social evils
The state printing and stationery department has come up with a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers. Disclosing this printing and stationery minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these new file covers and flappers will bear slogans like 'stop corruption, bring reforms', 'eradicate narcotics', 'every man grows trees', 'jal hai to kal hai' and 'padho te padhao' along with associated logos.
Mumbai: Worli Sea Face's skyline is all set to get a makeover in the next few years. Tall highrises may soon dot Worli, with relaxations in coastal zone regulations expected soon. At least four properties on the seafront are being redeveloped. HT had recently reported about the proposed redevelopment of Sportsfield, the iconic nine-storey building, which is home to some of India's top cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.
