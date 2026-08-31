Gold, ₹7 lakh cash stolen from jeweller’s house in Ludhiana

A jeweller’s house in Chhawani Mohalla was burgled while the family was away, with thieves escaping with gold jewellery and ₹7.5 lakh in cash, police said on Sunday. The bizman said the gold stock from his his shop was also kept at the house, that was burgled while the family was away. (HT FILE)

The Division Number 4 police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the suspects. The burglary came to light on Saturday when Kanchan Bhola returned home and found the premises ransacked. The almirahs had been broken open and the cash and gold kept inside were missing.

Kanchan’s husband, Pawan Kumar, 55, a jeweller in Sarafa Bazar, said she had left the city to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her family, while he travelled to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on August 27 to attend a religious gathering. The couple have a son and daughter, who is married.

The family suspects that the burglars entered through a bathroom window after breaking its grill. A rope found at the house has also led them to suspect that the suspects may have accessed the premises from the rooftop.

Empty glasses and a two-litre soft-drink bottle were also found inside the house, prompting the family to suspect that more than one person may have been involved and that the burglars stayed inside for some time.

Pawan said the loss was substantial as the house contained not only the family’s gold jewellery but also gold stock belonging to his jewellery shop. He also pointed to a liquor vend adjoining the house as a possible access point and suspected that a nearby resident, who was allegedly aware of the family’s movements, could have tipped off the burglars. Police, however, have not confirmed the involvement of the neighbour.

ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Division Number 4 police station said an FIR had been registered. “Police are examining footage from CCTVs at nearby locations to identify the suspects.”