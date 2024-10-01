Government can’t be run from jail, says Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, taking a dig at opposition parties, asserted that no minister in the Narendra Modi government faced corruption charges in the last ten years. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh (HT File)

Addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri to seek votes for party candidate Suneel Sangwan, the Union minister on Monday said that the leaders of opposition parties are languishing in jails and a government can’t be run from jail.

“Our government is very careful about corruption and whenever we get any complaint of corruption, we immediately take strict action against that particular accused person. None of our chief ministers and ministers have any corruption charges against them,” he added.

Targeting the Congress ruled governments, Rajnath said that there are no funds in Congress ruled Himachal Pradesh to give salaries to state employees and their chief minister is doing a drama by saying that he will not take any salary.

“The Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is facing corruption charges in the MUDA scam. The BJP has given clean and honest government but the opposition Congress leaders were found indulged in corrupt activities,” he said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the minister alleged that Rahul has sullied the image of Bharat on foreign land.

“Any leader whenever he/she goes to a foreign land always praises his/her nation but did you listen to Rahul ji?Rahul ji said that reservation will end at one point in India but I want to assure you that it will never end,” he added.

“The Congress party is facing internal rebellion and they are yet to declare their CM face. The people of Haryana have made up their mind to bring BJP back for the third term,” he added.

Responding to Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark about not dying ‘until PM Modi is removed from power’, Rajnath Singh said he prays to God that Kharge lives for 125 years and PM Modi remains on his chair for 125 years.

“Yesterday, Kharge Ji was not keeping well and I saw security personnel helping him. He said that he will keep alive until Modi Ji is not removed from his chair. I would like to tell him that the maximum age in Kalyug is 125 years and I would pray to God that he attains 125 years and Modi Ji remains on the PM’s chair for the same duration,” he added.