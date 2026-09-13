Chandigarh, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday urged people to remember the sacrifices of the nation's brave soldiers, honour their families and draw inspiration from their courage, dedication and commitment to the country. Govt committed to welfare of soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families: Haryana Governor

Addressing the 'Veer Nari Samman Samaroh' organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, Haryana, in Panchkula, the Governor said the welfare, dignity and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen and 'Veer Naris' remain a collective responsibility.

Highlighting key welfare measures, Ghosh said several significant initiatives have been undertaken for the benefit of ex-servicemen and their families, including the implementation of One Rank One Pension . He pointed out that ex-gratia assistance to the families of soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice has been enhanced from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

The Governor honoured Veer Naris during the function and paid tribute to their courage, resilience and contribution to the nation. He announced a discretionary grant of ₹10 lakh for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

Ghosh said Haryana has a proud and distinguished military tradition, with countless soldiers serving the nation.

Referring to the heroic contribution of soldiers from the Ahirwal region during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where Indian troops bravely fought the Chinese soldiers, he said their bravery and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations.

He said the soldiers who fought at Rezang La demonstrated extraordinary courage and determination despite overwhelming odds. Their sacrifice remains an enduring symbol of India's military valour and proves that true courage is defined not by numbers or circumstances, but by the resolve to stand firm in defence of the motherland, he said.

The Governor said the Haryana Government has established the Department of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare to strengthen welfare initiatives for soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

He said this year, budget allocation for the Department of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare has been increased by 58.93 per cent to ₹178.14 crore, reflecting the State Government's continued commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the armed forces community. He said the Haryana Government would continue to work with dedication towards the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

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