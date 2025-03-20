Govt has completed survey of drug users: CM Sukhu

Fighting drug menace in the state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has completed mapping of drug consumers in panchayats. CM Sukhu accused the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government of failing to implement PIT NDPS Act. (HT Photo)

This was stated by the CM in the assembly while listing out steps taken by the state government to fight drug menace in response to the question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs DS Thakur from Dalhoisie, Malendra Rajan from Indora, Kewal Singh Pathania from Shahpur and Vinod Kumar from Nachan assembly constituencies.

“We have completed the mapping of panchayats to identify chitta (heroin) consumers and suppliers. Similar mapping will be done in schools and colleges as well,” the CM said while adding that owing to state government’s crackdown, 30% reduction in consumption of heroin has been witnessed.

Sukhu accused the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government of failing to implement PIT NDPS act. “Three drug peddlers who are engaged in the drug routes from Firozpur-Noorpur-Kullu Anni were detained after enforcing effective implementation of PIT NDPS act and the government has ensured that habitual offenders of NDPS act cannot evade the law.

“We have enforced the Act strongly by detaining many drug dealers to stop their drug business by keeping them in jail for long,” he added.

“There are several cases in which a person booked after the seizure of a small quantity like one gram of chitta are getting bail from the court time and again and they are re-engaged in the cartel by exploiting legal remedies,” said the CM who holds home portfolio. He added that the new bill is being introduced in the house in this session.

CM Sukhu apprised the house, “60 government employees have been found involved in drug peddling. After the session, strict action is being taken against them as per new act.”

He said that a special task force would be constituted by the government to ensure community participation of people to curb the menace. He said, “A rehabilitation centre would be set up at Kotla-Baidh in Solan district.”

After ‘udta’ Punjab, we see ‘rengta’ Himachal: Jai Ram

“We had heard of udta Punjab, but now we can see ‘rengta’ (crawling) Himachal,” said Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while adding “It is matter of grave concern”.

“Do not defame the state by using such words,” said Deputy Chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

“The government is taking credit, but the situation is bad. More than 10 people died on the roads by drug overdose. This has never happened before. These are the reported cases unreported cases would be much higher as social stigma is involved as people don’t speak.” He questioned the government in their claim of reduction of 30% cases of drugs as to how was it measured.