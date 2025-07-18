The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the death of a devotee who died during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu district due to alleged exploitation by porters. Govt orders probe into death of Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrim

Revenue minister Jagat Negi on Friday ordered an inquiry into the death of a youth from Chandigarh during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu district, and expressed concern over allegations of tourist exploitation by porters.

The devotee Abhay (33) of Sector 15 Chandigarh died while returning from Shrikhand yatra. As per the information, he felt uneasy near Parvati Bagh and was brought down to Bhem Dwari by rescue teams and given primary treatment. He died between Singarh and Jaho while on way to civil hospital Nirmand, officials said. As per the preliminary information, it appears that he died due to hypoxia (lack of oxygen). However, the cause of death would be revealed in the postmortem report. The deceased’s brother had alleged that porters demanded ₹60,000 to take the patient to the vehicle route and later the deal was fixed for ₹40,000.

“The youth was reportedly left behind while returning from the trek, despite paying a heavy amount to porters. He collapsed and died near the base after being carried halfway. There were no government personnel or aid stations at the last stretch near Singhar base camp,” Negi revealed.

An SDM-level inquiry has been ordered, and Negi directed that the ₹20,000 charged by porters be refunded to the family. He also questioned why no administration or rescue team members were stationed along the critical stretch.

“We have instructed that SDRF, police or officials be posted on the final 2 km stretch. Pilgrims should not be left at the mercy of porters,” Negi said. He also ordered that sufficient oxygen cylinders be placed at all camps and mandatory medical testing be ensured along the route.

Negi emphasised that ensuring timely evacuation and medical care for injured pilgrims is the responsibility of the administration.

“We have issued strict orders to ensure that no pilgrim faces hardship. It is the responsibility of the authorities not porters to see that every person reaches their destination safely,” he added.