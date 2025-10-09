Govt to ensure union input in proposals for employee welfare: Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday instructed administrative departments to actively involve union representatives in the process of drafting policy proposals related to employee welfare. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday instructed administrative departments to actively involve union representatives in the process of drafting policy proposals related to employee welfare. (HT File)

Cheema issued these directions during a series of detailed meetings held at the civil secretariat with representatives from four major employee and pensioner associations - Theka Mulajam Sangharsh Morcha (Contract Employees Struggle Front), Mulajam Te Pensioners Sanjha Morcha (Employees and Pensioners Joint Front), Punjab State Veterinary Inspectors Association, and the Home Guard Welfare Association (Retd.).

He said that direct consultation with union leaders is critical to ensure that the proposals reflect the ground realities and effectively address the concerns of employees. “This step ensures that the final proposal accurately reflects the ground reality and legitimately addresses the core issues raised by the employees, leaving no room for future ambiguity or grievances,” said Cheema.

During the meetings, the finance minister listened empathetically to the issues raised by the unions. Officials from the relevant administrative departments informed him that most of the legitimate demands raised by employees have already been considered and are currently in the process of resolution.

Cheema said that the cabinet sub-committee is dedicated to submitting clear, actionable recommendations to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the well-being of all state employees and pensioners.