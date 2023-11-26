Guest Column: BN Goswamy, lessons from a life well lived

“Oh dear Bala, how nice of you to come!” BN Goswamy would exclaim whenever I went to meet him and then hug me, long and close with overwhelming warmth. There would be an immediate effect of a depth of closeness, of trust and warmth. It was amazing to me that it took only a couple of meetings to feel that close and bond like a father and son and deep friends. I had known him only in his last seven years, until he passed away on November 17, 2023, but it felt like I had known him for decades. Art historian BN Goswamy passed away on November 17, 2023 (HT File)

Everything about Goswamy had a perceptible depth, contrasting to the superficiality that pervades our lives in this era. When he spoke, he spoke beautifully, weaving a magic of emotions with his words. But more than the beautiful words, every word he spoke was spoken with earnestness, sincerity and intent. And when that comes from the depths of knowledge it leaves a deep impact. Wherever he was, his presence was felt. For a man, internationally acclaimed as an art historian, of many accolades including the Padma Bhushan, he carried himself lightly but with dignity, letting all those accolades rest gently on his shoulders.

It is no surprise that he scaled such heights of accomplishments and recognition in his long career. For man to resign, so very early in 1958, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), which even today is a much coveted career choice, requires immense clarity and courage. He knew that it is only on the uncertain path of pursuit of his passion, that he can realise his full potential. That courage and clarity would have fuelled greater intensity of his pursuit.

Making of a maestro

Goswamy’s life holds a lesson that it is the relentless pursuit of one’s interest that leads to the fullest realisation of one’s potential and the blossoming of great human qualities in a person. It takes decades of such dedicated pursuit of passion to achieve certain standards of excellence in any field. They are the ones that can be called the maestros. In general, at that level, all true maestros, irrespective of their fields of achievement, become embodiment of great human values in them; of humility, of kindness and compassion, immense sensitivity, of great courage and conviction, and of dedication and devotion.

Goswamy was a maestro. Though not a painter himself, he brought to the fore, unravelled and elucidated Pahari paintings in particular, art and culture in general, for the enjoyment and benefit of the world. He trained himself to be a man of extraordinary sensibilities. Those extraordinary sensibilities reflected in everything that he did, whether it was the development of Chandigarh Museum of Arts, his role in the Chandigarh Heritage Committee in passionately protecting the heritage of Chandigarh, his role in the Chandigarh advisory council, or his role as a teacher and guide in developing a great many persons in the field of art and culture.

Quintessentially a giver

All his activities and works in his various capacities were offerings from the depth of his heart, for the world to enjoy the happiness and joy that he found in the work of art. His talks all over the world on art were his offerings for the people to enjoy and relish the joy of beauty in art. He was, quintessentially a giver. He had a rather unique way of celebrating personal and family anniversaries, not in isolation with his family, but by organising refined cultural performances for guests to share the joy. In the memory of his late wife, there was a classical music concert by the noted Hindustani vocalist Shruti Sadolikar, then there was an exquisitely captivating ancient temple dance from Kerala, Koodiyattam by Kapila Venu on his 89th birthday in 2022 and an uncommon treat of Dastango performance on Mahabharata by Mahmood Farooqui on his 90th birthday in 2023. Significantly enough, his birthday fell on August 15 every year, a day for celebration of the values of freedom.

Fiery passion, dedication

Goswamy’s life is a lesson on how fiery passion and dedication burns up negativities in life and keeps one shining bright until the last breath.

Both joys and sorrows feature in every human life, irrespective of their levels of achievements. In the past few years of his life, Goswamy faced immense personal loss of dear ones; first his wife Karuna in 2020 and later his son Apurva in 2023. Yet, he maintained a steadfast devotion to his work, bringing out books and articles until his last days. At the age of 90, even with declining health, just 20 days before his death, he gave an enthralling talk at the Chandigarh Museum auditorium for nearly 90 minutes on his latest book, ‘The Indian Cat’- an unusual work, dedicated to his late son.

Maintaining a sense of equanimity and balance in all situations is what keeps suffering at bay. The wisdom is that, it is not how long you live, but how intensely you do that matters. Goswamy trumped both on longevity and intensity.

In Tamil culture, when an elderly person dies after a well-lived long life, more than mourning, the funeral procession is like a celebration. Goswamy’s life is to be celebrated. Long after he has gone, his life and his energy that is embodied in the works that he has left behind will continue to be an inspiration for many.

