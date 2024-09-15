Guest column | Chandigarh chronicles: The non-resident residents

For non-resident Indians (NRIs), Chandigarh is not just a city but a cherished embodiment of nostalgia and prestige, a tangible connection to their roots that bridges continents and generations. These expatriates often hold dual addresses in India, with their primary residences being sprawling ancestral estates nestled in their native towns or villages- grandiose mansions that echo with history and tradition. These homes feature ornate facades, lush gardens, and courtyards where family gatherings and come alive, preserving the essence of their cultural heritage. NRI residences are meticulously designed to showcase contemporary elegance blended with cutting-edge technology. (HT File Photo)

In contrast, their secondary homes in Chandigarh’s coveted northern sectors are the epitome of modern luxury and sophistication. These residences are meticulously designed to showcase contemporary elegance blended with cutting-edge technology. Walking into one of these homes is like entering a sanctuary of comfort and style: floors adorned with imported marble, walls featuring curated art collections, and spaces illuminated by smart lighting systems that adjust to moods and occasions with seamless efficiency.

The amenities leave no stone unturned in delivering opulence. Bathrooms are outfitted with high-end Toto toilets and gleaming brass bathtubs that offer spa-like relaxation after long journeys. Kitchens are gourmet spaces, equipped with the latest appliances, ready to host elaborate dinners or intimate family meals. Entertainment is a centrepiece, with dedicated home theatres boasting Bose sound systems that transform movie nights into immersive experiences. Recreation rooms feature billiards tables and indoor pools, providing leisure options that cater to all ages and preferences. Solar panels, discreetly integrated into the design, reflect a commitment to sustainability, powering these luxurious abodes with clean, renewable energy.

When NRIs embark on their journeys back to India, their arrivals are nothing short of festive occasions. They traverse oceans laden with suitcases that are treasure troves filled with gifts and goodies, meticulously selected for friends, family, and influential contacts. From crisp dollar bills to the latest designer perfumes, from high-end strollers for newborns to limited-edition handbags, these tokens serve as bridges that strengthen social and professional ties. Bureaucratic acquaintances receive thoughtful offerings that smooth the wheels of administrative processes, while old school friends are delighted with personalised gifts that reignite bonds forged in simpler times.

Abroad, these NRIs play gracious hosts to visiting politicians, bureaucrats, and childhood companions, organising gatherings that blend the vibrance of Indian hospitality with the sophistication of their adopted countries. These events are platforms for networking, and furthering their dual identities.

During the idyllic winter months, Chandigarh transforms into a vibrant mosaic of cultures and accents as NRIs return en masse, bringing with them a fresh energy and global flair. The city’s upscale boutiques and cafes buzz with activity, catering to young adults who effortlessly blend western trends with traditional styles. Clad in chic indo-western ensembles, they move through the city, exuding confidence; their conversations a melodious mix of Punjabi warmth and international twang. The air is filled with eclectic sounds as Punjabi pop anthems seamlessly segue into the latest Taylor Swift hits, reflecting their diverse tastes and global lifestyles.

These visits are deeply personal and heartfelt, centered around reuniting with family members who have remained steadfastly rooted in India. Time is spent with parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles; sharing stories, partaking in family rituals, and reconnecting over home-made meals that evoke the flavours and aromas of childhood.

In essence, for NRIs, Chandigarh’s northern sectors are not merely addresses but cherished havens that encapsulate their successes, aspirations, and enduring love for their homeland. These homes stand as testament to their ability to navigate and integrate the best of both worlds, offering a space where tradition and modernity, East and West, converge in harmonious luxury.

(The writer is a Chandigarh retired Indian Revenue Service officer)