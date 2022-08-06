Guest column | Esprit de corps: A must among soldiers

“The safety, honour and welfare of your country come first, always and every time. The honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time,” reads the Chetwode Code.

The code is engraved in golden letters on a wooden surface in Chetwode Hall at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

The passing-out batch of the IMA passes through Chetwode Hall after the completion of the parade, marking the transition from a gentleman cadet to a commissioned officer of the Indian army.

As they march out in slow march through the Chetwode Hall, they carry this code in their hearts and minds for the rest of their lives. The young officers join their allotted units to start a life which is unique in so many ways. The first major event is the ‘ young officers’ course’ at their respective training schools to learn the basics of the equipment that is held by the unit. Then starts the process of winning the hearts and minds of the soldiers who serve under you. It can only be done by proving yourself professionally competent and as physically and mentally tough, if not more, than them.

It involves getting to know each man intimately – the details of his family back in the village and the problems they face, if any. It is only then that he is finally accepted by his soldiers as the leader whom they would follow, irrespective of the danger to their lives.

The regimental system is mainly in the infantry, artillery and armoured corps. In these three arms, which are the main combat element of the army, officers and men get posted to a particular regiment or battalion. Thereafter, they mostly serve in the same unit with some breaks in between. Therefore, a tremendous feeling of belonging and pride in your unit develops. Everyone in the unit is a ‘comrade in arms’ and a strong ‘Esprit de corps’ develops.

In the Indian Army, everyone in a unit works to do their best for ‘naam, namak, nishan’. It is the regimental version of the Chetwode code. Naam stands for nation, namak for the salt partaken and nishan stands for the national flag and regimental standard. It takes six to seven years to hone the raw soldier and the young officer to reach the level where they can truly contribute to the effort required.

The Indian army’s folk lore is full of tales of men who were inspired to walk into a hail of enemy fire by just the presence of their commanding officer on the frontline. Young officers lead from the front as they go into battle, thus suffering fatal casualties far beyond the ratio of their strength vis-à-vis the other ranks. The last major war fought by India was the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Of course, our army is involved in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir and the Eastern region of Manipur and Nagaland. Leadership is required for success here as well. However, many officers and soldiers retire without ever going into combat. Therein lies the task of keeping the units honed up through training, motivation and good leadership.

The armed forces are going through a major upheaval in the recruitment system of soldiers. Terms like ‘ Agnipath and Agniveer’ have been coined to sell the idea. It envisages a four-year tenure for a soldier, including six months of basic training. Thereafter, 75% of them will be released from the forces with 25% continuing in service.

The released lot has been promised jobs in government and private industry. There have been massive protests in certain states where the youth consider a career in the armed forces as a priority employment source. However, it is a fait accompli and steps are afoot to execute the Agnipath plan.

While it is really an issue to be handled by the serving lot, the veterans of the forces are worried as to how will the commitment to ‘naam, namak, nishan’ be fulfilled by these partially trained youngsters. What is the motivation level of a soldier, who in all likelihood would be out in the civvy street, to lay down his life if the situation so demands? The armed forces have a huge task at their hands. We wait and watch with hope.

(The writer is a Gurugram-based freelance contributor)