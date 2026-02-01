Guest column | When property moves faster than the city

For decades, buying and selling property in Chandigarh has been as much an administrative process as a financial one. Files moved slowly, permissions mattered, and the Estate Office was not a silent bystander but a gatekeeper. Now, with the UT administration planning to actively facilitate the sale and purchase of private properties, that balance is set to change. Cities endure not because property changes hands smoothly, but because people are able to imagine futures within them. (HT PHOTO)

What appears, on the surface, as a procedural reform may quietly alter how the city values land, housing and stability itself, especially for those who have long relied on the predictability of a tightly regulated system. At its core, the move aims to streamline transactions. Fewer delays, clearer processes and less dependence on informal intermediaries are being projected as benefits. For residents who have spent months navigating paperwork or watching deals collapse under bureaucratic weight, this sounds like overdue relief. Yet, in a city as carefully planned and tightly regulated as Chandigarh, speed is not a neutral force. It reshapes markets, behaviour and expectations, sometimes in ways that become visible only years later.

What the reform seeks to fix

There is no denying that the existing system has frustrated genuine buyers and sellers alike. Transfers could stretch endlessly, clarity was often missing and opacity created fertile ground for middlemen to thrive. In theory, a more facilitative role for the administration could reduce discretionary power, limit under-the-table dealings and bring transactions into a cleaner, more accountable framework.

For first-time sellers, families settling estates, or residents relocating for work, this reform promises predictability. It also aligns Chandigarh with how property markets function in most Indian cities, where the state regulates but does not micromanage every transaction. In that sense, the move can be read as administrative maturity rather than deregulation. However, reforms rarely remain confined to their stated intent once they encounter market realities.

An already inflated market

Chandigarh’s property prices have been escalating for years, often detached from local income realities. A significant contributor has been speculative trading, fuelled by aggressive property dealerships and an artificial scarcity narrative. Homes are treated less as places to live and more as assets to flip, pushing prices beyond the reach of young professionals, government employees and even long-settled residents seeking to upgrade.

In such a context, faster and easier transactions can act like oxygen on embers. Greater liquidity often benefits those with capital, not those with need. Dealers who already influence pricing may gain further leverage, while genuine end-users find themselves navigating an even more competitive landscape. The danger is not reform itself, but reform without guardrails.

If the administration steps back without simultaneously strengthening oversight, transparency and data monitoring, the market risks tilting further towards speculation rather than stability.

What kind of city is being enabled?

Chandigarh has always been more than a real estate commodity. It was designed around balance, equity and long-term inhabitation. The question this reform raises is not simply economic but civic. Does the city want homes to circulate faster, or does it want communities to endure longer?

Facilitating transactions must go hand in hand with mechanisms that discourage rapid flipping, protect long-term residents and prevent price manipulation. Otherwise, administrative efficiency may come at the cost of social stability. Cities endure not because property changes hands smoothly, but because people are able to imagine futures within them.

This reform has the potential to reduce friction, but also to amplify inequality if left unguided. The challenge before the administration is to recognise that markets move quickly, while cities absorb consequences slowly. Chandigarh’s strength has always been foresight. The success of this move will depend on whether that foresight is exercised now, before speed begins to set the terms of belonging.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer)