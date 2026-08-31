Gurdaspur: Three held with over 2kg heroin, 2 pistols

Police on Sunday arrested three persons in two separate anti-drug operations, recovering a total of 2.446 kg of heroin, ₹5,000 in alleged drug money, two firearms —a .30-bore Beretta pistol with a magazine and four cartridges, and a .32-bore revolver with six cartridges — and a motorcycle, officials said. An FIR was registered at Dhariwal police station under the NDPS and Arms Acts. (HT)

Sharing details, senior superintendent of police Aditya said in the first operation, a joint police party from the special branch, Gurdaspur, and Behrampur police station was conducting patrolling in the border area when they spotted two youths. On seeing the police, one of them fled towards the fields and escaped, while the other, identified as Nishan Singh alias Sonu, 20, of Mallok Chak, falling under Dorangla police station, was apprehended, the SSP said. His search led to the recovery of four packets containing 2.184kg of heroin, a .30-bore Beretta pistol with magazine and four cartridges.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the consignment had allegedly been smuggled from Pakistan through a drone. An FIR was registered at Behrampur police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act. Police said Nishan has no previous criminal history, while efforts are underway to arrest his associate who escaped.

In the second operation, a police party from Dhariwal police station intercepted two youths riding a motorcycle during patrolling. Their search led to the recovery of 262 grams of heroin, ₹5,000 in alleged drug money and a .32-bore revolver with six cartridges.

The arrested accused were identified as Dalbir Singh, 45, of Kalyanpur, and Nitish Kumar, 30, of Dhariwal.

An FIR was registered at Dhariwal police station under the NDPS and Arms Acts. Police said all three accused would be questioned to establish their backward and forward linkages. Further investigation is underway.