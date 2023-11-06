close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdwara remarks: Punjab BJP leaders file complaint against Dayma

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of Capt Amarinder Singh, said the hate remarks have deeply hurt sentiments and cannot be forgiven with just a mere apology

BJP leaders in Punjab filed a police complaint against their party colleague, Sandeep Dayma, on Sunday over his remarks against gurdwaras at a rally in Rajasthan’s Tijara.

BJP’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar (File)
Punjab BJP women wing president Jai Inder Kaur and other party leaders filed the police complaint against Dayma, who belongs to Rajasthan, at Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh. Those who signed the complaint seeking strict action against Dayma included Punjab BJP’s OBC morcha president Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, state unit secretary Kanwar Singh Tohra, state spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal and legal cell co-convener Harmeet Singh.

While senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh sought strict action against Dayma, the party’s Punjab unit chief, Sunil Jakhar, said the Rajasthan leader’s outburst cannot be condoned.

Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of Capt Amarinder Singh, said the hate remarks have deeply hurt sentiments and cannot be forgiven with just a mere apology.

“I have apprised the Central leadership of hurt caused to people by his reprehensible statement. The state BJP unit has recommended exploring of all options to ensure no repetition of such misconduct,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, Capt Amarinder had also sought strict action against the Rajasthan leader’s remarks.

