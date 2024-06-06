 Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 06, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

New Delhi

The pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during their visit.
The pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during their visit.

The Pakistan high commission on Wednesday said it issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at events on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

“The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to 17,” the high commission said.

It said the pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during their visit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On