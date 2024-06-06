Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: Pakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims

New Delhi The pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during their visit.

The Pakistan high commission on Wednesday said it issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at events on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

“The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to 17,” the high commission said.

It said the pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during their visit.