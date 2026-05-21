Harbhajan’s post on Punjab’s law and order triggers online slugfest

Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday questioned the law and order situation in Punjab in his first public statement since joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Tagging Punjab director general of police (DGP), Harbhajan, shared a video on X related to the alleged kidnapping of a four-year-old girl in Kurali and urged the police to help the family.

“What’s going on in Punjab. I urge @DGPPunjabPolice to see this matter and help the family,” he posted.

The girl was rescued nearly six hours after being abducted, with the Mohali police stating that preliminary investigations pointed to an ongoing child custody dispute between her parents. Harbhajan’s post triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising him over his switch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP.

Seven MPs, constituting two-thirds of the AAP’s total strength of 10 in the Upper House, switched to the BJP on April 24. They include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney (all from Punjab), and Swati Maliwal (Delhi).

Following the switch, the AAP workers had allegedly defaced Harbhajan’s residence in Jalandhar by writing ‘Gaddar (traitor)’ on its outer wall, while the Punjab government had withdrawn his security cover.

One of the users asked Harbhajan if he had raised issues concerning Punjab when he was in the AAP.

Replying to the post, Harbhajan said, “Check your facts. Check how many concern I have raised in Rajya Sabha for Punjab, It’s on record. And I don’t enjoy the facilities given by Punjab Sarkar (government) for being a Rajya Sabha member. God gave me enough by playing cricket so that I can own the facilities.”

Replying to another user who criticised his political shift, Harbhajan said, “It’s not a matter of any party it’s a matter of humanity.”