Haryana: 1,000 per quintal subsidy for farmers on wheat seeds

The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department has fixed prices for the sale rate of certified wheat seeds for the upcoming rabi season 2024-25. The state government will provide a subsidy of ₹1,000 per quintal to the farmers on purchase of quality seed. Farmers purchasing certified wheat seeds will receive pre-packed bags of 40 kilograms at a subsidised rate.

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said the general seed sale rate for all wheat varieties — except for variety C-306 and those older than 10 years since notification — has been set at ₹3,875 per quintal. To provide relief to farmers, the state government will offer a subsidy of ₹1,000 per quintal, reducing the effective subsidised sale rate to ₹2,875 per quintal.

The subsidy will only apply to certified seeds sold to farmers within Haryana and will not extend to government agencies, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) or seeds used for demonstrations under various schemes, the minister said.

The department clarified that no subsidies will be given for seeds used in promotional activities or other government programmes, an official spokesperson said. To ensure transparency and avoid future disputes, the department has directed that all sales must be meticulously recorded in sale registers at distribution centres, following the standard guidelines. The department emphasised that officials must bring these orders to the immediate attention of all relevant personnel to facilitate a smooth distribution process.

The ₹1,000 per quintal subsidy will be offered under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and the State Plan Scheme for Promotion of Sustainable Agriculture – Strategic Initiatives. These schemes aim to enhance crop production and promote sustainable practices among Haryana’s farmers, ensuring that quality seeds are accessible at reasonable rates, the spokesperson said.