Haryana ADGP shares action plan on anti-drug campaign
The Friday meeting was attended by Ambala Range commissioner Renu Phulia along with DCs, SPs, civil surgeons and other officials concerned of Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra
The action plan was officially launched by CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal last week. It is also being claimed that Haryana is the first state to launch such a plan. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 05:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau and Ambala Range, Shrikant Jadhav on Friday chaired a meeting at Ambala’s police officer’s institute to share the state’s action plan for drug-free Haryana.

The action plan was officially launched by CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal last week. It is also being claimed that Haryana is the first state to launch such a plan.

Officers from Hisar and Panchkula districts had joined virtually at the meeting.

Jadhav said that as per the action plan aims, several teams comprising DCs, SPs, DEOs, CMOs, SDMs, village secretaries and others, will work at different levels starting from state, district, block, urban/rural and wards.

“Under this, the drug addicts will be identified and given free treatment, and through them the suppliers will be identified and appropriate legal action will be taken. Awareness campaigns will be run in schools and colleges by making groups. Addicts in the educational institutes will also be identified through principals,” a statement quoting Jadhav read.

Sunday, July 03, 2022
