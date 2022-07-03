Haryana ADGP shares action plan on anti-drug campaign
Additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau and Ambala Range, Shrikant Jadhav on Friday chaired a meeting at Ambala’s police officer’s institute to share the state’s action plan for drug-free Haryana.
The action plan was officially launched by CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal last week. It is also being claimed that Haryana is the first state to launch such a plan.
The Friday meeting was attended by Ambala Range commissioner Renu Phulia along with DCs, SPs, civil surgeons and other officials concerned of Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.
Officers from Hisar and Panchkula districts had joined virtually at the meeting.
Jadhav said that as per the action plan aims, several teams comprising DCs, SPs, DEOs, CMOs, SDMs, village secretaries and others, will work at different levels starting from state, district, block, urban/rural and wards.
“Under this, the drug addicts will be identified and given free treatment, and through them the suppliers will be identified and appropriate legal action will be taken. Awareness campaigns will be run in schools and colleges by making groups. Addicts in the educational institutes will also be identified through principals,” a statement quoting Jadhav read.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
