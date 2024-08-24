Haryana assembly polls: Printers asked to add name, address on poll hand-outs

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg has directed all the printers and publishers in the district to write their names and addresses on any election pamphlets, posters and other election related material printed by them. DEO said that any violation of these instructions would invite stern action, including the revocation of the license of the printing press, under relevant laws of the state (HT File)

Beside this, they have also been directed to send a copy of the printed material and the declaration of the publishers directly to the nodal officer, expenditure monitoring committee with a copy to the office of district election officer, Panchkula, through email id detest-pnk.etd@hry.gov.in and elt_pkl@yahoo.on.

Garg said that any violation of these instructions would invite stern action, including the revocation of the license of the printing press, under relevant laws of the state.

8 interstate nakas, 12 surveillance teams set up in district

In wake of Haryana assembly elections, Panchkula police has set up eight interstate nakas and 12 surveillance teams have been constituted for monitoring in the district.

Deputy commissioner of police Himadree Kaushik organised a meeting with all the supervisory officers, station house officers (SHO), in-charges police post and crime branch in-charges in view of upcoming assembly polls.

During the meeting, DCP Kaushik instructed all the SHOs to keep an eye on people having criminal cases registered against them in their jurisdiction.

DCP said that eight interstate (border) checkpoints have been established, on which strict police monitoring will be done and apart from this 12 static surveillance teams have been formed, videography of all types of activities related to the elections will be done.

The SHOs have been directed to increase patrolling in their respective areas and to monitor any kind of anti-social activities at public places for better law and order. And all the police station in-charges will visit the polling booths in their respective areas and inspect them to avoid any kind of mischief during the elections.