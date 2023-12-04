Haryana BJP workers celebrate party’s victory in three states

BJP’s ministers, leaders and members celebrated the party’s victory in three states. In Ambala, home minister Anil Vij and party MLAs distributed sweets at the party office and said the BJP’s victory is an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. BJP’s ministers, leaders and members celebrated the party’s victory in three states. (HT Photo)

While interacting with the media, Vij said the BJP’s victory in three states is a signal that the entire country is accepting the policies of PM Modi.

In Yamunanagar, school education minister Kanwar Pal and other leaders celebrated outside the party office, while in Karnal, MP Sanjay Bhatia celebrated at Committee Chowk with party workers.