The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday announced the schedule for the 2027 annual examinations for Classes 10 and 12, with the senior secondary examinations set to begin on March 3 and the secondary examinations on March 4. The board said the detailed subject-wise date sheets would be released separately at a later date. (HT File) more

According to a statement issued jointly by board chairman Shankar Lal Dhoopar and secretary Deepak Babulal Karwa, the Class 12 examinations will continue till April 8, while the Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 26.

The board said the detailed subject-wise date sheets would be released separately at a later date.

Students, parents and schools can access updates and further examination-related information on the board’s official website, the statement added.