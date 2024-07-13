Haryana cabinet approves IT Saksham Yuva Scheme to provide 5k jobs in first phase

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday gave nod to launch the IT Saksham Yuva Scheme, 2024, the target of which is to give jobs to 5,000 youths in the first phase. The Haryana Cabinet on Friday gave nod to launch the IT Saksham Yuva Scheme, 2024, the target of which is to give jobs to 5,000 youths in the first phase. (HT File/ Representational image)

The scheme has been designed in accordance with the ‘Mission 60,000’ announced while presenting the 2024-25 budget proposals aiming to give employment to at least 60,000 young individuals from poor families.

Under this scheme, employment will be provided to the youths who are graduate or postgraduate applicants from IT backgrounds. The aspirants will have to undertake the Haryana IT programme (specially designed short-term courses) for minimum three months after which they will be deployed in various departments, boards, corporations, districts, registered societies, etc., in Haryana or private entities.

“The IT saksham yuva will be given ₹20,000, per month remuneration in the first six months and thereafter ₹25,000,” an official spokesperson said, adding in case any IT saksham yuva is not deployed, the state government will pay an unemployment allowance of ₹10,000 per month.

The prospective skilling/training agencies under this scheme will be Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL), and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) or any other agency notified by the government from time to time.

The SVSU, being the state university, will be responsible for issuing the passing/completion certificates to the candidates as per the norms fixed by the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM).

Nod to take over Amarnath Bhagat Jairam Girls College, Kaithal

The cabinet approved a proposal to take over Amarnath Bhagat Jairam Girls College (Serdha) in Kaithal, which Jairam Vidyapeeth had started in 2004. At present 294 students are enrolled in arts and commerce streams in this college.

The spokesperson said as per the approval, the land (24- acre and 17 marla) along with the building and other assets of the society will be transferred to the department of higher education free of cost.

“The state government will not be responsible for any kind of liabilities of the society,” the spokesperson said, adding that students will be admitted from next academic session and in only those courses that would be found viable and sustainable.

“Till such a time the management society will continue running the college even if the land/building is taken over by the government,” he said.

The staff of the college will be considered in government service from the date of taking over only and their seniority will be fixed in accordance with the government rules with no change in their inter-se-seniority in college and all appointments would be considered fresh appointments.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission

The Haryana cabinet accorded approval to amend Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, to increase qualifications regarding appointment of the chairman of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission (HSGJC). The objective of the amendment is to ensure more effective and authoritative supervision of gurdwaras and gurdwara properties within the state, the state government said in a statement.

As per the proposed amendment, now a judge of the high court can also be appointed as the chairman of the (HSGJC). Earlier, there was a provision to appoint only the district and sessions judge to the post of chairman. Apart from this, the maximum age limit of 65 years set for the chairman’s appointment in the current provision has also been abolished.

The cabinet also gave approval for amendment in Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Management Committee (Delimitation of Wards and Election) Rules, 2023.

Earlier, there was a provision of paying ₹100 and ₹500 for inclusion of name in the electoral roll, which has now been removed.

Land lease in Nuh for gaushala

The cabinet gave nod regarding lease of land in shamlat deh of gram panchayat Rangala in block Taoru of district Nuh for 20 years for establishing gaushala of 1000-1500 animals by Matrdhara Gauvansh Rakshan and Samvardhan Trust.

The sarpanch and block development and panchayat officer concerned shall be ex-officio members of the managing committee of the gaushala or any committee formed to look after the affairs of gaushala. They shall ensure that the terms and conditions of the lease are fully complied with.

Shifting tehsils

The cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding shifting of village Badanpur and Sunderpura from tehsil Uchana to tehsil Narwana in district Jind. Now, the tehsil and sub-division headquarters of these villages will be Narwana.

Nod to provide affordable housing schemes for urban, rural poor

The Council of Ministers on Friday gave ex-post facto approval to two schemes for providing housing to the poor in urban and rural areas - the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. An official spokesperson said to being eligible for the urban housing scheme, a beneficiary must have a verified annual family income of up to ₹1.80 lakh as per Parivar Pehchan Patra and should not own a pucca house in an urban area. The state government, through the department of Housing for All will demarcate the land and a one marla (30 square yard) plot will be provided to each eligible family, the spokesperson said.

The urban housing scheme will be integrated with the beneficiary led construction vertical of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Preference will be given to nomadic tribes, widows, Scheduled Castes and others. During an online registration drive in 2023 to assess the housing demand among urban families with verified incomes up to ₹1.80 lakh, about 2.89 lakh applicants had registered for flats or plots. About 1.51 lakh persons opted for plots and 1.39 lakh for flats. Besides helping with loans and interest subvention, financial aid of up to ₹1.5 lakh will also be offered to facilitate house construction.

The spokesperson said that under the housing scheme for rural areas, a financial assistance of ₹1,00,000 or actual price of the plot whichever is less will be provided by the government for the purchase of residential plot of up to 100 square yards to those beneficiaries whom possession of plot cannot be delivered under Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana (MGGBY). The scheme will cover those beneficiaries who were to be allotted plots under MGGBY but have not been given possession of the plots in the last 15 years and the rural development department will provide a list of such beneficiaries.

Approves ordinance to amend village common land act

The cabinet granted approval to bring an ordinance to amend the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act 1961. An official spokesperson said as per the proposed amendment, the ownership of land in shamilat deh, which was allotted on lease basis for 20 years under the East Punjab Utilisation of Lands Act, 1949, and has been in cultivating possession of the original allottee, transferee or their legal heir will be excluded from the ambit of shamilat deh with immediate effect.

The spokesperson said that it is also proposed that the original lessee, transferee or their legal heir will have to pay an amount to the gram panchayat for the transfer of ownership rights to them. This amount will be determined by the collector upon application by the occupant, following principles and procedures as prescribed. This will benefit thousands of farmers in the state who have been cultivating such lands for decades. Ownership of panchayat land will be transferred by sale to the inhabitants of the village who have constructed their houses on or before March 31, 2004, up to a maximum of 500 square yards, including open space, at a rate not less than the market fee, the spokesperson said.