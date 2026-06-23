Haryana cabinet clears proposal to adopt Water Pollution Amendment Act

The council of ministers approved the proposal to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 (Central Act 5 of 2024), paving the way for bringing the amended central legislation into force in the state. The amendment Act initially became applicable to the states of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, which had passed resolutions for its adoption. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 was enacted by Parliament and notified by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on February 15, 2024.

The amendment seeks to decriminalise and rationalise minor offences under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, with the objective of promoting trust-based governance, improving ease of living and facilitating ease of doing business. The amended law also streamlines the process for nomination of chairpersons of state pollution control boards.

The amendment Act initially became applicable to the states of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, which had passed resolutions for its adoption. Other states can adopt the Act by passing a resolution through their respective legislatures.

Haryana will now move a resolution in the state legislative assembly for adoption of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, making its provisions applicable in the state. The adoption of the amended law will help modernise the regulatory framework governing water pollution control by replacing criminal penalties for minor procedural violations with a more balanced and compliance-oriented approach.

Dual licensing eliminated to promote ease of doing business

The cabinet approved promulgation of Haryana Municipal Corporation (amendment) Ordinance, and Haryana Municipal Act ordinance as the state legislature is currently not in session.

Through these amendments, the provisions relating to dual licensing will be removed in compliance with the directions of the deregulation cell, government of India, which has advocated the elimination of dual licences in the public interest, an official spokesperson said.

The ordinance will amend sub-section (1) of Section 200 of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, and sub-section (1) of Section 329 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. Through these amendments, the provision relating to dual licensing will be removed in compliance with the directions of the deregulation cell, government of India, which has advocated the elimination of dual licences in the public interest.

Consequently, the requirement of obtaining trade licences for slaughterhouses and meat shops will be discontinued, as these establishments are already regulated by the food and drugs administration, Haryana. The move aims to eliminate duplication in the licensing process, reduce regulatory burden on businesses, and promote ease of doing business in the state.