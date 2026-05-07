Haryana chief secretary pushes for strict enforcement of anti-dowry laws

Sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) in Haryana designated as dowry prohibition officers must take a proactive approach in handling complaints, spreading awareness and coordinating with law enforcement agencies to check the social evil, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said during a review meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court in the state of UP versus Ajmal Beg and others, where all states were directed to ensure effective implementation of anti-dowry laws.

Rastogi said to strengthen enforcement of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, the names, contact numbers and official email IDs of dowry prohibition officers must be prominently displayed and publicised at district and sub-divisional levels so that victims can approach authorities for assistance.

The meeting was held in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court in the state of UP versus Ajmal Beg and others, where all states were directed to ensure effective implementation of anti-dowry laws, appointment and training of dowry prohibition officers and public awareness initiatives.

Rastogi said the roles and responsibilities of dowry prohibition officers must be clearly defined to ensure accountability and effective implementation of the law.

An official spokesperson said that deputy commissioners were asked to launch awareness campaigns in coordination with the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, targeting youth, educational institutions and rural communities. Rastogi said the campaign aims to build social resistance against dowry demands and create awareness that demanding or giving dowry is a punishable offence under the law. The chief secretary also stressed the need for periodic sensitisation and structured training programmes for police officers and judicial officials dealing with dowry-related cases.

He directed that complaints registered under Section 304-B relating to dowry deaths and Section 498-A concerning cruelty against married women be examined meticulously to ensure justice for victims.