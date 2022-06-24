Haryana chief secy directs DCs to complete all flood control works before June 30

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that cleaning of drains, bottlenecking of culverts, pipes on drains and other flood control works are completed within their jurisdictions before June 30. They have been asked to submit report in this regard.

Reviewing the status of new and on-going flood protection schemes with divisional and DCs of all districts through videoconference, Kaushal said that prior arrangements should be made to avert any untoward situation as floods could result in huge loss to life and property during the coming monsoon.

He directed the officers to monitor the progress of all flood-related works and projects and ensure that these are completed well before time. He also directed them to identify overflowing water channels in the state and make necessary arrangements of drainage of excess water through pumps.

To ensure cleaning of drains at the earliest, the chief secretary said that the DCs should engage subdivisional magistrates and other officers of irrigation department to expedite the flood control works and these officers should personally visit and inspect the sites.

Kaushal directed the officers to submit the report to additional chief secretary (irrigation) after the verification of work done.