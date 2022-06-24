Haryana chief secy directs DCs to complete all flood control works before June 30
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that cleaning of drains, bottlenecking of culverts, pipes on drains and other flood control works are completed within their jurisdictions before June 30. They have been asked to submit report in this regard.
Reviewing the status of new and on-going flood protection schemes with divisional and DCs of all districts through videoconference, Kaushal said that prior arrangements should be made to avert any untoward situation as floods could result in huge loss to life and property during the coming monsoon.
He directed the officers to monitor the progress of all flood-related works and projects and ensure that these are completed well before time. He also directed them to identify overflowing water channels in the state and make necessary arrangements of drainage of excess water through pumps.
To ensure cleaning of drains at the earliest, the chief secretary said that the DCs should engage subdivisional magistrates and other officers of irrigation department to expedite the flood control works and these officers should personally visit and inspect the sites.
Kaushal directed the officers to submit the report to additional chief secretary (irrigation) after the verification of work done.
-
One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?
Over the years it's come to be referred to as Mumbai's 'Hamptons', an allusion to America's Long Island beach resort, where tony New Yorkers spent their summers. But Alibag, lying 120 km south of Mumbai has a rich history of its own, dating back to the swashbuckling admiral of the Maratha Navy among others, Kanhoji Angrey; including a thriving community of Bene Israel Jews and a local populace of fisher folk and farmers.
-
No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims Chandrakant Patil
Amid the banner of revolt raised by Eknath Shinde within Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra state unit chief Chandrakant Patil denied that his party has anything to do with the ongoing political crisis in the state.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Covid preparedness
In the last few weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the state. Currently, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur in this year's Ashadhi Wari. Amidst this, active cases in the state have reached 25 thousand compared to 626 active cases in April. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference.
-
Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases
Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively. A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.
