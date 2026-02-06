Haryana CM announces pay parity welfare package for jail warders

While addressing the discrepancies in promotions, extensions and allowances for jail warders and police constables, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that the jail warders and head warders will also receive the same allowances as police constables. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the passing out parade ceremony at the Jail Academy in Karnal on Thursday. (ANI photo)

The chief minister also announced that jail warders will now be promoted to the rank of head warder after 18 years of service and officers and employees receiving the Correctional Service Medal will receive a one-year extension.

Saini was speaking as the chief guest at the first passing out parade ceremony of trainees at the Jail Training Academy in Karnal.

He said that the ration allowance has also been increased to ₹1,500, the conveyance allowance from ₹50 to ₹720, and the uniform allowance has been raised to ₹7,500.

Officials said that these announcements will boost the morale and efficiency of all officers and employees of the jail department.

As many as 116 assistant superintendents and warders passed out in the first batch.

CM said that It is a matter of pride that this batch also includes one female assistant superintendent and eight female warders.

“The passing out parade does not merely mark the completion of training in any uniformed service, but rather it is a declaration of the mental, physical, and moral transformation that prepares a trainee to serve society as a fully responsible officer,” he said.

He added that the prison system is a highly sensitive and important pillar of any democratic system.

“Prisons are not merely places of punishment, but laboratories for reform, rehabilitation, and human transformation. The Haryana government firmly believes in the philosophy that providing criminals with the opportunity for reform, along with punishment, is in the long-term interest of society. With this vision, our government is continuously strengthening prison reforms, prisoner welfare, and modern prison management,” he added.

Jails minister Arvind Sharma, director general of prisons Alok Mittal, academy principal Naresh Goyal, MLA Jagmohan Anand, mayor Renu Bala Gupta, BJP district president Praveen Lathar and others were present.