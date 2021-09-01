Haryana Congress approaches NHRC over Karnal lathicharge

A Haryana Congress delegation led by in-charge of party affairs Vivek Bansal and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi, seeking suspension of officer who ordered lathi-charge on farmers in Karnal last week.

A statement issued by the state Congress said the government should apologise for the act and fulfil the demands of the farmers. Also compensation should be announced for the injured and the dead, the statement said. “Farmers were protesting peacefully and showing black flags was no crime. This government always responds to the black flags with sticks. An officer was giving orders, which have no place in a democracy. This is a violation of the rights of citizens. The government wants to suppress the voice of the farmers, who have been agitating peacefully on the streets for the last nine months,” Selja said.

Meanwhile, the student wing of the Congress party, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday took out a protest march in Karnal against the recent lathi-charge on farmers. Led by the NSUI state president Divyanshu Budhiraja, the activists marched towards the residence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Ram Nagar in Karnal. However, police stopped them midway.