Haryana Congress up the ante against fuel price rise
Following a nationwide protest call against fuel price rise in country, members of the Haryana Congress held a ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday.
At the protest site beside Jain Soda Water Factory on Sadar Chowk, party leaders and workers gathered with empty cylinders, tin boxes and two-wheelers and raised slogans against the increasing petrol, diesel and LPG prices.
The party leaders said the protest was scheduled to be addressed by state president Kumari Selja, but she couldn’t attend the event for health reasons.
Instead, former CPS and Naraingarh MLA Ramkishan Gujjar and Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary lead the agitation.
Chaudhary said the government smartly held up the prices for 137 days till the five assembly elections were over and have now started increasing the prices.
“Haryana home minister and local MLA Anil Vij should also join our protests like he used to do shirtless, when in Opposition. He should oppose the wrong policies of the government,” the party quoted Chaudhary in a statement.
Party’s state treasurer Rohit Jain appealed to the residents to join the Oppositions’ protest “to wake up the deaf and dumb government”.
-
Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.
-
MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
-
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
-
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
-
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics