Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana deputy CM says open to suggestions from industry bodies on rules for private sector reservation law

"It will be our endeavour to frame the rules by the end of this month. Next month, we will run employment drives in all 22 districts and 67 employment exchanges in the state," Dushyant Chautala said
PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:18 PM IST

The Haryana government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for the law that provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday.

The first meeting for framing the rules will be held here on Monday, he said.

Last week, Governor Satydeo Narain Arya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation for those who have a domicile certificate and are seeking private-sector jobs that a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000.

"It will be our endeavour to frame the rules by the end of this month. Next month, we will run employment drives in all 22 districts and 67 employment exchanges in the state," Chautala, who holds the industries portfolio, said at a news conference here.

Responding to criticism from various quarters, including some members of the industry, he alleged that many people have "misconception" about the law and pointed out that Haryana was not the only state where such a provision had been made.

Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made "and even now we will hold consultations with them".

"After consultations, if we have to incorporate some technical things in the rules, will do that so that industry comes to our state in an even bigger way," the deputy chief minister said.

"Earlier too we had sought suggestions from them. We will now seek suggestions from industry associations of our state and chambers of industry bodies. We will write to them with copies of the bill and seek suggestions for framing the rules," he said.

In reply to a question, Chautala said Haryana remains a favourite destination for the industry and added that a leading lithium battery manufacturing company was setting up a plant at an investment of 7,500 crore.

"Top companies, including Amazon, are ready to invest in Haryana," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, he said not even one factory has moved out of the state even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked why a section of the industry was opposing the state government's reservation move, the deputy chief minister said, "If there are objections, observations of industry, we will hold consultations and resolve it. That is the job of the state government."

On the issue of crop procurement, he said Haryana will start procurement of six crops, including wheat, at minimum support price next month.

"Wheat procurement will begin from April 1 in nearly 400 mandis," Chautala said, adding the farmers will have the option to get the payment for their crops procured directly into their accounts within 48 hours or through 'Arhitiyas' (commission agents).

Chautala said a majority of the 67.48 per cent farmers from the state have expressed their wish to take payment directly into their bank accounts.

On the farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the three Central farm laws, he said the leaders should hold dialogue with the Union government to resolve the issue.

haryana dushyant chautala
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana deputy CM says open to suggestions about private sector reservation law

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:18 PM IST
"It will be our endeavour to frame the rules by the end of this month. Next month, we will run employment drives in all 22 districts and 67 employment exchanges in the state," Dushyant Chautala said
