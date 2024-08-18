Haryana DGP inaugurates 7-day ‘Panipat Mahotsav’

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday inaugurated a state-level seven-day ‘Panipat Mahotsav – 3rd Book Fair’ (August 17 to 23) at SD PG College in Panipat. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday inaugurated a state-level seven-day ‘Panipat Mahotsav – 3rd Book Fair’ (August 17 to 23) at SD PG College in Panipat. (HT Photo)

The event is an initiative of the Haryana Police, in collaboration with the district administration and with the cooperation of different departments.

A police spokesperson said the DGP also inaugurated a road safety knowledge centre and foreign language teaching centre at the college.

DC Virendra Kumar Dahiya, outgoing SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, his successor Lokender Singh and other officials were present.

At the programme, the DGP administered the oath of road safety to the volunteers, cadets, students, and professors present and motivated them to help others on the road.

He highlighted how many people lost their lives in accidents than in other crimes and most of the accidents happen with two-wheelers or pedestrians.

“Emphasising the importance of books, he said that even in this age of social media, we should not let books disappear. True knowledge is still obtained from books and that is why he is still in favour of library culture. Every person should read at least one good book in a year,” a statement read.