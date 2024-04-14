Haryana: ECI launches app to help PwD voters

The Election Commission has launched a mobile app “Saksham” to help persons with disabilities (PwD) in casting their vote during the Lok Sabha election. HT Image

As per a statement by Haryana’s chief electoral officer (CEO), the Saksham app can be used to avail various voter-centric services related to PwD voters in connection with elections. The interface of the app has been designed to cater to the needs of differently-abled individuals.

Through the mobile app, PwD voters cannot only check their names in the voter list but also request wheelchair accessibility to the polling booth among other services. They can register themselves as new voters, make corrections in their voter cards, link voter cards with Aadhaar cards, or request other types of services related to the electoral process.

Information about candidates contesting in the elections can also be obtained through the app.

The CEO said differently-abled voters can also lodge complaints using the app. It can be downloaded on Android mobile devices.