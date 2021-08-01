Haryana govt asks V-Cs to plan reopening of varsities

With coronavirus infection on the decline, the Haryana government on Saturday asked the vice-chancellors of universities to plan re-opening of universities.

Extending the minimal lockdown on account of coronavirus spread by another week till August 9, the state government on Saturday sought initiation of immediate action to fully vaccinate hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff of the universities. The state government has already re-opened schools from class 6 onwards.

Among the fresh relaxations, all shops have now been allowed to operate from 9am to 10pm and all shopping malls can open from 10am to 10pm. An order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said restaurants and bars in shopping malls and hotels can continue to open from 10am to 11pm. Standalone restaurants can open from 8am to 11pm while restaurants in hotels can continue round-the-clock service. Night curfew will continue from 11pm to 5am on all days.

29 fresh cases in state

Haryana reported 29 coronavirus infections, 27 recoveries and two deaths on Saturday. The active case count was 712. Hisar district continued to lead the active case tally with 106 cases. It is followed by Panipat (93), Gurugram (83), Rohtak (76), Karnal (54) Sirsa (53) and Bhiwani (51). The day’s positivity rate was 0.11%, recovery rate was 98.66% and fatality rate was 1.25%.

Six students test positive

in two Fatehabad schools

Rohtak As many as six students, five girls and a boy, aged between 10 to 16, have tested positive for Covid-19 in two government schools of Fatehabad’s Jakhal area.

Fatehabad district education officer Dayanand Sihag said the health department had taken samples of students of government schools at Gullarwala village and Karandi on July 28. “Six students have tested positive for the virus. Taking cognisance, we have directed school authorities to get all students and teachers tested for Covid-19,” he added.

The state government has already reopened middle, high and senior secondary schools. Education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar had said that the government is planning to open primary schools in August.