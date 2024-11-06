Menu Explore
Haryana gurdwaras body election likely in January: Justice Bhalla

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Justice Bhalla urged all eligible individuals who have not yet registered to do so before the election process formally begins

Haryana Gurdwara Election Commissioner justice HS Bhalla (retd) on Tuesday said that Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections are likely to be held in January next year.

Justice Bhalla said that about 2,84,000 Sikh voters have already registered in the electoral roll for these elections. (HT File)

“All the necessary preparations are underway for the upcoming general elections to the HSGMC. The elections, which will involve 40 wards, are expected to take place in January 2025,” justice Bhalla said in a statement.

He said that about 2,84,000 Sikh voters have already registered in the electoral roll for these elections. He urged all eligible individuals who have not yet registered to do so before the election process formally begins. Voter registration remains open, and those wishing to have their names included can submit applications to the returning officer of their respective wards until the official election schedule is released, he said.

Following the announcement of the election schedule, applications for voter inclusion may be submitted to the deputy commissioner of the concerned district until the election process concludes.

“The election schedule for the HSGMC is expected to be released shortly,” he added.

